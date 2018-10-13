Wind Tower Market Report 2018 – General Electric, Suzlon Energy Limited, CS Wind Corporation

A wind tower is the backing or support structure for a wind turbine or its other components. It aids the wind turbine blades to carefully clear the ground and also elevate the turbine to an optimal height to produce electrical energy from the air stream. As speed rises with altitude, tall towers are considered better for maximum output. Also, the length of the tower depends on the size of its blades and the energy producing capacity of the turbine. The towers with huge blades can cause them to come in interaction with constructions on the ground. These towers are also generally used in hot dry weathers for cooling purposes.
Strong government initiatives and support for wind energy development in numerous countries across the world mainly drive the growth in the market. Governments of many developed as well as developing nations are promoting wind energy as a substitute to conventional and traditional energy sources, hence favourably influencing the market growth. Moreover, exhaustion of fossil fuels and also growing demand for sustainable energy sources is anticipated to pose attractive opportunity for the market. However, the high cost of replacement and maintenance of these towers is expected to confine the market growth.
The global wind tower market has been segmented into type of tower, application and geography. On the basis of type, market has been divided into concreate, tubular, lattice, hybrid, and pole towers. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as offshore and onshore towers.
Based on geography, global wind tower market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are General Electric, Suzlon Energy Limited, CS Wind Corporation, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Trinity Structural Towers, Inc., Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment, Siemens, Enercon Gmbh, WINDAR Renovables, and KGW Schweriner Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, among others.
