SATCOM Equipment Market is estimated to reach $39.61 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025. Satellite communications equipment are used for the transmission, conditioning, & reception of satellite signals in global telecommunications. Satellite communications equipment varies in terms of there performance with frequency, output power, operating voltage, gain, return loss, operating temperature, & operating humidity. Various types of satellite communications equipment used are modem/router, receiver, transmitter/transponder, transceiver, antenna, and other SATCOM products. With increasing need for the nonstop communication in several industries, and growth in demand for customized SATCOM solutions in the aviation industry, it is expected that the SATCOM equipment market is going to register high growth over the forecasted period.

High use of SATCOM equipment in telecommunication, space exploration, and telemetry is the driving factor for the growth of the market. Other factors impacting the growth of the market are growing requirement for high throughput satellite services, growing demand for customized satcom solutions in the aviation industry, and increasing requirement of continuous communication in several industries. Huge development & maintenance cost of earth station infrastructures to support SATCOM devices adversely affect the SATCOM market growth. Also, growing usage of cloud-based services for ground mobility platform would create new opportunities for players in this market.

The SATCOM equipment market has been categorized on the basis of product, technology, vertical, end-use, and geography. Product includesSATCOM modem/router, SATCOM receiver, SATCOM transmitter/transponder, SATCOM transceiver, SATCOM antenna, and other SATCOM products. By technology, market is categorized into SATCOM telemetry, SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM AIS, SATCOM-on-the-move, and SATCOM-on-the-pause. Further, vertical includes government & defense, and commercial. End-Use comprises land mobile SATCOM equipment, portable SATCOM equipment, maritime SATCOM equipment, airborne SATCOM equipment, and land fixed SATCOM equipment.

Global SATCOM equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are L3 Technologies, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Cobham Plc, Viasat, Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Hughes Network Systems LLC, Aselsan A. S., and Communications & Power Industries LLC, among others.

Scope of the Global SATCOM Equipment Market

Product Segments

SATCOM Modem/Router

SATCOM Receiver

SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

SATCOM Transceiver

SATCOM Antenna

Other SATCOM Products

Technology Segments

SATCOM Telemetry

SATCOM VSAT

SATCOM AIS

SATCOM-on-the-Move

SATCOM-on-the-Pause

Vertical Segments

Government & Defense

Commercial

End-Use Segments

Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment

Portable SATCOM Equipment

Maritime SATCOM Equipment

Airborne SATCOM Equipment

Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

