Automotive Camera Market Size to reach $5.9 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Automotive Camera Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 29.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Digital Camera market dominated the Global Automotive Camera Market by Technology in 2017. The Thermal Camera market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Infrared Camera market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32% during (2018 – 2024).
The Adaptive Cruise Control System market dominated the Global Automotive Camera Market by Application in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 28.2 % during the forecast period. The Driver Monitoring System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Lane Departure Warning System market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 32.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market would dominate the Global Passenger Vehicle Automotive Camera Market by Region by 2024. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.2% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/automotive-camera-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Denso Corporation, Veoneer, Inc., Siemens AG, Magna International, Inc., Valeo S.A, Omnivision Technologies Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive), Ambarella, Inc.
Global Automotive Camera Market Size Segmentation
By Technology Type
Digital Camera
Thermal Camera
Infrared Camera
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Application
Adaptive Cruise Control System
Park Assist System
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Monitoring System
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Lane Departure Warning System
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Denso Corporation
Veoneer, Inc.
Siemens AG
Magna International, Inc.
Valeo S.A
Omnivision Technologies Inc.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive)
Ambarella, Inc.
