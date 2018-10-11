Ultra-High Barrier Coating Market Size will Grow Profitably and Estimates Strong Development by 2025

Ultra-high barrier coating in packaging application intact the products with higher strength, lightweight, better flexibility and higher clarity. The ultra-high barrier coating market is expected to propel due to increase in demand for packaging materials in food and beverage industry. The ultra-high barrier coating helps in protecting the products content, reduces the need for preservatives, and improve the shelf life coupled with better gloss and transparency of the product. According to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), in 2015, in the global food market, food packaging and packaged food accounted to have a share of two-third, owing to which the ultra-high barrier coating market is expected to propel in the forecast period. In terms of beverage, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are accounted to act naturally as an ultra-high barrier coating for juice bottles, wine bottles, beers, and others. Ultra-high barrier coating is regarded as added-value specialty films, for instance Silicon Oxide (SiOx) and Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) coated film acts as substitute for aluminum foils, reduction on lamination steps, and also provides better product visibility compared to normal BOPP films. Others factors which is expected to boost the ultra-high barrier coating market are its functional properties such as sustainability, helps in cost reduction during manufacturing, increases the shelf life. The ultra-high barrier coated packages provide transparent packaging which provides the consumers to ensure the quality of the food. Owing to these factors the ultra-high barrier coating market is expected to propel during the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

Ultra-High Barrier Coating: An Upward Trend

The ultra-high barrier coating market is expected to grow due to various technological advancement in various sectors includes food processing, drug formulation, electronic parts, and others. The protective solutions and packaging solutions provided by ultra-high barrier coating helps to enhance the product shelf-life with low permeation rate, and also upholds the product integrity. The ultra-high barrier coatings and films acts as a superb substitute compared to Aluminum foil used are utilized in high barrier application, which was accounted to have a market of over US$ 700 million in 2015. The aluminum foil market as a high coating barrier is expected to be hampered due to presence of pinholes which degrades its performance, owing to which the ultra-high barrier market is expected to propel in the forecast period. Various companies such as Mill Print, Standard Packaging, and other through there technological advancement in ultra-high barrier coating achieved barrier materials such as Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH), Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Aluminum oxide (Al2O3), Silicon Oxide (SiOx). The demand for ultra-high barrier coating market is expected to grow due to its ultra-high barrier applications which combines both coating and films. Ultra-high barrier films comprise of materials such as Poly-acrylonitrile, Amorphous PET, and Cyclic Olefin Copolymers. Thus, the market for ultra-high barrier coatings is expected to grow due to advancement in technology, in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, electrical and electronics, and other industries during the forecast period.

Regional Acumens:

Europe is dominating the ultra-high barrier coatings market, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the market in the forecast period. The ultra-high barrier coatings market is expected to propel due to increase in consumption of ready-to-go artisanal and healthy food, growing purchasing rate of groceries and other daily need through online shopping which is coupled with the busy life-style patterns. Others factors which is expected to boost the market for ultra-high barrier coating is the need for longer shelf-life which is majorly triggered by the distributing channels such as supermarket, hypermarket, and others. The packaged food is required to have a higher shelf life in the Asia-Pacific region, due to its tropical weather the food deteriorates faster compared to other regions. Thus, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the ultra-high barrier coating market during the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape:

The major players for the ultra-high barrier coating market include Perlen Packaging AG, Taghleef Industries L.L.C, Honeywell International Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, and Cosmo Films Limited among others. Rising demand for packaging solutions and creative materials with ultra-high barrier coating has allowed various companies to focus on numerous innovations and technological advancement. For instance, Toray Plastics Inc. introduced two new ultra-high barrier PET, in 2017, which could be used to enhance shelf-life for E-commerce application.

