Knowing the Useful Facts on Smart Car Models

In this century, an addition of a car and a dog is what makes your life feel complete. A car is not just a vehicle; it is a ride of emotions-a gear of memories and a steering of all the situations.

For every car lovers, it is the comfort that speaks the last. Hence star companies like Volkswagen and Rolls Royace, in short, the king of car makers, have put their best efforts in creating the masterpiece for you. A good car is considered to be a dream for every single individual. A flawless dream is the motto of these legendary car creators. Talking about dreams, it is found in a survey that the two most fancied cars are:-‘Bentley GT’ and ‘Rolls Royce Silver Shadow’.

To begin with, Rolls Royce Holdings plc is a British multinational public limited company which was incorporated in February 2011, which owns the brilliant masterpiece Rolls Royce, a small business which was initially set up in the year 1904 which today manufactures designs and distributes power systems for aviation and other industries. Rolls Royace3 Silver Shadow is a royal luxurious car that was produced by a British automaker Rolls-Royce in different forms, from 1965 to 1980.It carries an engine of 6230cc L410V8 (1965-70); 6750cc L410V8 (1970-80).it has a Kerb weight of about 4,648 lb (2,108 kg) and has a length of about 203.5m.The most important features of this majestic car are the disk brakes which has replaced the drums, and independent rear suspension instead of the outdated live axle design of previous Rolls models and also you can opt for Bentley GT.

The second most demanded car is the ‘Bentley Continental Gt ‘ which is a grand tourer manufactured and marketed by British automake5r Bentley Motors since 2003.It is considered to be the first car under Volswagen, and can undoubtedly be called as a masterpiece. It has a fuel economy of 6-7km/l combined and a fuel tank capacity of 90L and a roaring Horsepower of 434 to 467 kW.

