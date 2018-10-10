Smart Glass Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2024

Axiom MRC Published an, “Smart Glass Market Report, by Application, Technology and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Smart glass is a glass or glazing which can be altered thought the light transmission properties when voltage, light or heat is applied.

Smart Glass Market Overview:

Smart glass market growth is attributed to the surging eminence of green energy initiatives such as green buildings and eco-friendly & non-electric technologies including thermochromic. Smart glass is mainly known as switchable glass or magic glass. This market basically provides various advantages, such as energy efficiency, user comfort, reliable and reduced carbon emission. Due to such advantage, use of smart glass increased throughout the years. Growing use of smart glass in sun visors, sunroofs, side and rear windows in the top-class premium cars have significantly changed the market.

It changes from translucent to transparent which allows light to go through or block certain wavelengths. Smart glass creates climate adaptive building shells, with the ability to save costs for heating, air-conditioning and lighting through its application on building. Thus, the product finds an extensive use in green buildings for saving energy needed to light, heat or cool these buildings.

Smart Glass Market Key Players:

The key competitors of smart glass market are Frontiers, Inc., SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd, Asahi Glass Company Ltd., Smartglass International Ltd, Polytronix, Inc., Schott Corporation, RavenBrick LLC, Pleotint, LLC., Gentex Corp, Active Glass Technologies PLC, Essex Safety Glass Ltd, InvisiShade, LLC, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Domoticware, Essex Safety Glass Ltd, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Smart Glass Market Segmentation:

Smart Glass Market by Application:

The global smart glass market is segmented into architecture, transportation, power generation plants (solar) and consumer electronics & others. Further smart glass market for architecture market is divided into commercial and residential. Whereas, transportation smart glass market is sub-segmented into automotive, bus/rail, aerospace and marine.

Smart Glass Market by Technology:

Based on technology, the smart glass market divided into two categories such as active glass and passive glass. The active glass is mainly initiated change when trigger up with electricity and passive glass is stimulated by heat and UV light sources.

Smart Glass Market by Geography:

By geography, this market covers North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. North America comprises U.S., Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under the Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

