Now live in 23 countries: CRUISEHOST continues international expansion

CRUISEHOST Solutions, operator of the cruise booking systems CRUISEA and CRUISEC, could expand internationally in the past months. In this context, the company based in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main successfully entered the markets in Albania, Denmark, Croatia, Montenegro, the Netherlands and Serbia. Furthermore, the goal is to attain market leader position in these countries within one year.

Following the most recent expansions, the booking systems CRUISEA and CRUISEC, which enable cruise sales and packaging for traditional and online travel agencies, are now available in 23 countries, 20 languages and all currencies. In addition, CRUISEHOST could acquire major new customers in other countries. In Switzerland for instance, cooperation agreements were reached with Globetrotter Travel Service and Knecht Reisen. CRUISEHOST”s portfolio comprises over 50,000 departures by 45 cruise companies worldwide.

Akhil Kapur, founder and managing director of CRUISEHOST Solutions, states, “Besides conscientiously implementing the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the package travel directive, we used the first nine months of the year 2018 to expand our business and convince travel agencies in new markets of our products so that over 9,000 agencies are meanwhile applying our systems. Furthermore, we are currently working intensively on the accomplishment of additional market entries in other important cruise locations.”