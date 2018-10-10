3D Sensors Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 26.54% from the year 2018 to 2023.

In the Report “3D Sensors Market: Sensing Technology (Interactive Displays, Capacitive, Infrared, Ultrasonic, Electric Field, Image Sensor, MEMS); Verticals (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Robotics, Industrial Automation) – Forecast (2018 – 2023)“published by IndustryARC, the market continues to develop with innovation in consumer electronics which has boosted the demand sensing technology.

Americas and Europe are the dominant markets,having a market size of $1.82million and $1.72million in 2018. These regions are projected to exhibita high growth of 25% through 2023, to reach $5.64 billion and $5.49 billion respectively. The APAC region is projected to grow at 31% through 2020 to reach $7.16 billion. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the biggest market through 2023 with the highest volume growth. High adoption in consumer electronics market and automation industry is set to propel the market. The growing utilization of 3D image sensing and gesture technologies in this market are responsible for this growth. Hence, industrial automation in the Asia-Pacific region will also be a driver for 3D sensors market.

3D Sensors Market Analysis done in the full Report:

The 3D sensor market is classified based on technology into nine types. Among all,MEMS accounted for the highest revenue of $1628.57million in 2018. But in the forecast years,MEMS are predicted to achieve a very low growth rate of 5%, due to power consumption and difficulty to integrate that serves to be themain reasons that obstruct the growth of MEMS.

3DCamera based recognition is projected to achieve the highest growth rate of 68%. This camera based 3D sensors will replace the MEMS sensors by 2023. Interactive displays are one that controls the user interactive surface with wavescape with visitor’s hand.

Consumer electronics accounted for highest revenue in interactive displays. It accounted for $416.55 million and is forecast to achieve 28% growth in it by 2023. Increaseduse of TV’s wearable devices is the main growth drivers to achieve this growth.Capacitive sensor is a technology based on capacitive coupling that takes human body capacitance as input.

Consumer electronicsis slated to contribute $457.72 million revenue by 2023. Smart phone will play a major role in thiscontribution. The automotive industry will achieve a major growth rate of 46%.

3D Infrared Sensorsare very useful in 3D scanners to scan any object. These are majorly utilized in automation like robotic vision for 3D alignment to fix the vehicle parts. It is also used in robotics to collect information about objects in three dimensional views.

Ultrasonic sensor has a huge demand in industrial applications, due to its nature to measure the internal temperature distribution. Asia-Pacific will witness the major growth rate of 46% in revenue for this by 2023.3D image sensors are used in crime scene investigation, such as photograph stitching, virtual reality and photogrammetry. Increaseduse of surveillance cameras is the main reason for this growth.These above mentioned key technologiesare set to propel the 3D sensor’s market revenue in different applications.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

•3D sensors are also projected to find increased application in wearable devices and UAV’s (Drones) market. These two markets are the future of 3D sensors.

•Technology and growing number of companies are using 3D sensor technology in their products. Gaming industry has been seen rising up since past few years, due to the increase in smart phone sales that is drivingthe marketplace.

•A number of big companies are using 3D motion detection technology in their smart phones and computers and laptops to play games and to operate them with hand movements. Soon, this 3D motion detection and indoor navigation will expand to other fields also like Health, Entertainment, and Education etc. as the customer demand for these features rises.

Key players of the 3D Sensors Market

Top companies in the 3D sensors market are Intel, Microchip, Qualcomm, Pmd Technologies, Softkinetic. All these companies held a combined share of 65% in the market. Pmd Technologies is the market leader in the 3D sensor market as it launched new products with innovative features.Technologies launched includeCamBoard Pico, CamBoard nano, Colibri Gesture suite, Touch pads and Touch screens, Temperature sensor, Sense id, etc.

3D Sensors Market report is segmented as below

The Global 3D Sensors Market study across various end user industries is incorporated in the report.

A. 3D Sensor Market – By Consumer Electronics Products

1. Smartphone’s

2. Gaming Devices

3. Laptops

4. Televisions

5. Tablet PCs

6. Set Top Boxes

7. Wearable Devices

8. Household Appliances

9. Others

B. 3D Sensors Market – By Key Technology Types

1. Interactive Displays

2. Capacitive Sensing

3. Infrared Sensing

4. Ultrasonic

5. Electric Field

6. Image Sensor

7. MEMS

I. Position

II. Pressure

III. Accelerometer

IV. Gyroscopes

8. Camera based recognition 3D

9. Others

C. 3D Sensor Market – By End Use Verticals

1. Consumer Electronics

2. Automotive

3. Industrial Automation

4. Robotics

5. Medical Devices

6. Aerospace

7. Defense

8. Others

D. 3D Sensors Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

E. 3D Sensors Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. Movea SA.

2. Omnivision Technologies

3. Pointgrab

4. Reactrix

5. Samsung

6. Sony Corp

7. Texas Instruments

8. Cognivue Corp

9. Cross Match Technologies Inc

10. Elliptic Laboratories AS

11. Eyesight Tech

12. Fluid Motion

13. Gestigon GmbH

14. Gestsure Technologies Inc

15. Gesturetek Systems Inc

16. Leap Motion Inc

17. Infineon Technologies AG

18. IFM Electronic

19. Company 19

What can you expect from the report?

The 3D Sensors Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

