Heavy Duty Trucks Market Analysis Global Industry Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2023 Analysis

Helicopter FCS is an integral part of a helicopter, and it is used to operate, control, and monitor the flight without the continuous supervision of the pilot. They can be mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems that automate a wide variety of in-flight tasks.

This report focuses on the Helicopter Flight Control Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the advent of automatic flight control systems (AFCS). Besides offering flight automation, AFCS has improved the stability and handling of helicopters by monitoring both their internal and external conditions.

Also, an automated FCS ensures safe and efficient operation of helicopters by securing their landing during harsh climatic conditions and low visibility. Manufacturers are coming up with several improvements in FCS such as adaptive flight, aeroservoelasticity, fault tolerant flight, inertial navigation, and trajectory control of an unmanned space re-entry vehicle.

Technological advancements in the market has led to the introduction of fly-by-wire (FBW) technology, which is an advanced version of FCS. This system stabilizes the aircraft automatically with its electronic flight control technology.

It comprises a flight computer that analyses the control activities of the pilot and sends electric signals to the flight control surface actuators without any mechanical linkage. This shift towards the increased use of FBW control systems in helicopters will propel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Liebherr

Moog

Sagem

UTC

Woodward

Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market Segment by Type, covers:

Primary Flight Control System

Secondary Flight Control System

Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Business Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Helicopter Flight Control Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Helicopter Flight Control Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Helicopter Flight Control Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Helicopter Flight Control Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Helicopter Flight Control Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Helicopter Flight Control Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Helicopter Flight Control Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

