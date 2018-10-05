Explosion Proof Equipment Market Report 2018 – International SRL, Intertek Group plc, Extronics Ltd, RAE Systems, Marechal Electric Group

Explosion proof equipment has the ability to prevent an explosion or internal spark from causing a much larger blast. There may be so many aspects responsible for these explosions such as nuclear reactions, leakage of harmful gases, dust, and others. Regional governments and associated organizations are continuously encouraging industries to adopt explosion proof electrical equipment. Every safety device & equipment has to undergo a standard procedure to ensure that they are explosion proof and ready to get installed in industries. These regulations concerning safety devices will subsequently drive the necessity for explosion proof equipment market growth.
Increasing implementation of explosion proof equipment’s in automotive and oil & gas industries, preventing loss of work-hours due to potential hazards, and search for new mining sites accompanied by the need for this equipment are some of the drivers of global explosion proof equipment market. Besides, severe guidelines for handling hazardous substances also fuel the market growth. However, staggering of mining & mineral industries worldwide, and slow economic activity are the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement and strict government regulations encouraging the use of explosion proof equipment are expected to generate several growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.
The Explosion Proof Equipment Market is mainly classified on the basis of protection method, applicable system, industry vertical, and geography. Protection method is classified into explosion containment, explosion prevention, and explosion segregation. By applicable system, the market is divided into automation system, lighting system, cable glands, junction boxes & enclosures, lifting & material handling system, signaling devices, surveillance & monitoring system, and other applicable system. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into oil & gas, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, marine, mining, food processing, and other industry verticals.
Based on geographical analysis, global explosion proof equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of the Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players profiled in the market include Marechal Electric Group, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd., BARTEC GmbH, R. Stahl, G.M. International SRL, Intertek Group plc, Extronics Ltd, RAE Systems, Pepperl+Fuchs, and Adalet, Inc., among others.
Scope of Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market
Protection Method Segments
Explosion Containment
Explosion Prevention
Explosion Segregation
Applicable System segments
Automation System
Lighting System
Cable Glands
Junction Boxed & Enclosures
Lifting & Material Handling
Signaling Devices
Surveillance & Monitoring System
Others
Industry Vertical Segments
Oil & Gas
Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical
Marine
Mining
Food Processing
Other Industry Verticals
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
Italy
France
Rest of the Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of the Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
