Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA96-34VA-01 Men’s WatchThe Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA96-34VA-01 Men’s Watch has a very masculine sophistication about it. Half of that is its bulk and size. It’s large, but not unwieldy. It sure fits the big wrists well, but doesn’t look bad either on the moderately sized.

The Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA96-34VA-01 Men’s Watch is eminently affordable, despite all that. Sure there are better (and worst) folks out there, but not one exactly like this beast.

Let’s tally the watch against free diving now. It is one of the most extreme sports. It requires overcoming your current level of physical endurance. In times like these, the watch you should use must also hold when you push your luck a little more. The Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA96-34VA-01 Men’s Watch makes the extreme look easy and attempts to reach further and it succeeds Again.

That’s all for the perfect ratio it hits. Materials, build, usability and style – all balanced well against each other; none diluted or in excess. The Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA96-34VA-01 Men’s Watch bears an admirable specs list at a price that’s hard to beat.

Starting from scratch, the Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA96-34VA-01 Men’s Watch was designed intended for all types of diving. The watch has also been put through helium test to certify the efficacy of the Helium-release valve. Helium, being much smaller molecules penetrates the gasket most. The Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 1000M Automatic 1068HA96-34VA-01 Men’s Watch has been attempted to be fully Helium-proof; however, with an added protection of Helium release valve. Lest some discreetly seep in, there’s way for them to be out.

Needless saying it is air, moisture/humidity and water-proof. Also, against the happening trends!

Bottom line: There’s probably nothing bad you can say about the Ratio Watches Online apart from – as some might say – “it’s not Swiss!” If you are asking what is good about it, the shortest answer will be – “Everything!” It looks cool and bold at the same time; its hands and the lume on them are strikingly brilliant and almost as long-lasting as the Seiko Marine-Master’s; it has a strong, chunky, stainless steel built and a time-tested Seiko caliber within its tummy! But above all, all that incredible goodness comes at an incredible price! No; better make that an incredibly ludicrous price.