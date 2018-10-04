Global Membrane Technology Industry: Global Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2013-2025

Membrane Technology

In 2018, the global Membrane Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Membrane Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

3M

Pall Corporation

Sartorius

Merck Millipore

Koch Membrane Systems

Novasep

TriSep Corporation

Amazon Filters

Advantec MFS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Chromatography

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals

life sciences

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Membrane Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Membrane Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Membrane Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Membrane Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Ultrafiltration

1.4.3 Microfiltration….continue

