Electrosurgical Devices Market is Driven by the Increased Demand for Effective Medical Procedures

The global electrosurgical devices market is rising due to increased demand for effective medical procedures. Increased development in healthcare infrastructure is also leading to the rise in demand for the market. Soaring technological advancements in various parts of the world is fueling the market growth significantly. Immense rise in expenditure for healthcare is also one of the major factors for the rise of the market growth. Electrosurgical devices are used in a number of surgeries such as pneumology, urology, gynecology, abdominal surgery, general surgery, and gastroenterology. The various usage of electrosurgical devices in numerous medical discipline has led to massive rise in demand for the global electrosurgical devices market and it is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR by the end of forecast period. The high demand for minor surgeries are unmet thus, leading to growth of electrosurgical devices.

The global electrosurgical devices market hold huge opportunities due to its applications in various important surgical related procedures. These surgeries include cutting, coagulation, devitalization, and thermofusion. Other benefits provided by the electrosurgical devices are low risk to the patient, faster recovery time, ease of usage, and minimal chances of infection thus, leading to higher adoption of these electrosurgical devices. Multiple health organizations are adopting electrosurgical application over conventional surgical techniques.

The global electrosurgical devices market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR OF 6.7% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2024. The global electrosurgical devices market value was US$4,480.8 mn during 2015 and is expected to attain value of US$7,963.2 mn by the end of forecast period.

The global electrosurgical devices market by product type is segment into radiofrequency electrosurgery, electrocautery devices, and electrosurgical accessories. Among these, the segment radiofrequency electrosurgery and electrocautery devices are again segmented in to monopolar devices and bipolar devices. The radiofrequency electrosurgery devices was valued at US$923.6 mn during 2015. This segment is expected to rise during the forecast period due to its increased application in dermatological treatment lesions. This segment is expected to witness a rising CAGR of 7% by the end of forecast period.

The electrosurgical accessories device is anticipated to rise as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with a healthy CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. This segment held dominating share of 53% during 2016. This segment is expected to rise in the coming years due to innovations by key players, arrival of new products, and increased disposable accessories.

The global electrosurgical devices market is spread across regions such as Asia pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is leading the global market by generating the maximum demand for electrosurgical devices. The rise in consumption from this region is mainly attributed to increased surgical procedures, rise in mergers and acquisitions, product varieties, and easily available products. Moreover, increasing geriatric population, increased obese population suffering from orthopedic and cardiac problems, and increase in cancer diseases is leading to revenue growth of the market in this region. North America is expected to remain as the leading region in the forecast period due increased concentration of medical device manufacturers and extensive investment for research and development. Asia pacific is anticipated to be the largest growing region with the fastest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players operating in the global electrosurgical devices market are Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ebre Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, Symmetry Surgical Inc., CONMED, KLS Martin, and BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co.KG.

