Retail Automation Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The study reveals that retail automation is trending in North America region. The retail automation demand is growing very rapidly as the technological advancements in retail industry are influencing retail touch points and retail tech. It provides improved service to the customer at a very low cost. These services have changed the buying experience. There are various factor that drives the market growth such as demand of customers to improve the service quality, appreciation for automation in retail and others.

In North America region, the retail automation has been growing exponentially in last five years. The RFID technology has driven smart card system which offers the purchasing power of the customers without bothering about tickets. Moreover, the retail automation provides a path for the national brand and retailers to make the sales channels. These sales channel will reach to each customers in an innovative way. In U.S., Point of Sale retail was estimated to be maximum revenue of about 92 percent of total retail dollar volume in 2013.

The global Retail Automation Market is growing rapidly over ~11 % of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 18 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Retail automation Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global retail automation market are – Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), First Data Corporation (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), and Kiosk & Display LLC (US) among others.

Segments:

The global Retail automation market has been segmented on the basis of type, components, end-users, and region.

Global Retail automation market by Type:

Electronic Shelf Labels

Point of Sale

Automatic Storage and Retrieval

Barcode & RFID

Autonomous Guided Vehicle

Automated Conveyor

Others

Global Retail automation market by Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Others

Global Retail automation market by End-Users:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Retail automation market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global Retail automation market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the retail automation market due to the major companies including Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), are investing in providing better services at the fastest way to the customers. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for retail automation during the forecast period.

