Healthcare and Medical System Integrators Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2023

In this report, ARcognizance covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Healthcare and Medical System Integrators market for 2018-2023.

System integration is defined in engineering as the process of bringing together the component sub-systems into one system (an aggregation of subsystems cooperating so that the system is able to deliver the overarching functionality) and ensuring that the subsystems function together as a system, and in information technology as the process of linking together different computing systems and software applications physically or functionally, to act as a coordinated whole.

The system integrator integrates discrete systems utilizing a variety of techniques such as computer networking, enterprise application integration, business process management or manual programming.

Health care and health systems integration aims to ensure that behavioral health care services are more accessible and connected to the broader health care system.

The integration of health information technology (IT) into primary care includes a variety of electronic methods that are used to manage information about people’s health and health care, for both individual patients and groups of patients. The use of health IT can improve the quality of care, even as it makes health care more cost effective.

Over the next five years, ARcognizance projects that Healthcare and Medical System Integrators will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Healthcare and Medical System Integrators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, ARcognizance considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Horizontal Integration

Vertical Integration

Segmentation by application:

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals and Clinics

Healthcare organizations

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AVI Systems

Red Thread Spaces

AVI-SPL

Whitlock

Yorktel

Lone Star Communications

CompView

Ford Audio-Video

IVCi LLC

Advanced AV

CCS Presentation Systems

Technical Innovation

Signet Electronic Systems

Beacon Communications

All Systems

Sage Technology Solutions

HB Communications

Human Circuit

Genesis Integration

Zdi, Inc.

DGI Communications

Low Voltage Contractors

Sensory Technologies

Level 3 Audio Visual

iVideo Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare and Medical System Integrators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Healthcare and Medical System Integrators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare and Medical System Integrators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare and Medical System Integrators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Healthcare and Medical System Integrators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

