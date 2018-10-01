Electronic Waste Recycling Market (2018-2025) – Trends, Demands, Drivers and Region

1st October, 2018- Electronic Waste Recycling Market is displaying positive outlook at a rising CAGR due to growing environmental corrective measures. E-waste from electronics, electrical and consumer electronics segment has reached colossal proportions with waste generation due to discarded electronic devices and gadgets escalating every year. Disposing electronic gadgets may bring out many valuable components within them such as gold and silver which can cause serious environmental hazards, thus behaving as growth factors for electronic waste recycling market. This growth in electronic waste recycling market gets even more enhanced due to upgraded electronic devices hitting the markets and in the process generating tons of e-waste easily making it one of the fastest growing markets worldwide.

Top Key Manufacturers of Electronic Waste Recycling market are :-

SIMS Recycling Solution

Stena Techno World

Kuusakoski

Umicore

environCom

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Other

Electronic Waste Recycling Market by Product Type:

Metal

Plastic

Other

Electronic Waste Recycling Market by Applications:

Enterprise

Government & NGO

Other

Geographical Analysis of Electronic Waste Recycling Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Estimates to e-waste generation across regions has created a lot of buzz lately, hence government organizations of various regions are taking effective steps in order to curb environmental pollution. Advancements in technology has demanded an end to obsolete technology with regions such as North America exporting E-waste to developing regions such as India and China to process recycled waste and generate market revenue. Market segmentation in electronic waste recycling industry by component includes plastic, glass, mercury, metals, printed circuit boards, hard drives, batteries and others. The segment by plastics and printed circuit boards has a larger market share in electronic waste recycling market. The segmentation of electronic waste recycling market by source includes Household appliances; IT and Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics and others. Consumer Electronics and household appliances would hold a major share of market segment in electronic waste recycling market.

Electronic waste is more likely to be thrashed than recycled. 57million tones of e-waste were produced globally in 2013 and with more gadgets entering market, E-waste is only going to increase. Setting things right, companies are embarking on a product orientation which makes products from salvaged recycled waste. Research has found out that household appliances account for nearly 46% of all E-waste. The key players in the electronic waste recycling industry include Polymers, Inc., Electronic Recyclers international, Inc., Sims metal management, Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, Stena chnoworld AB, Tetronics Ltd., Global Electric Electronic Processing, Inc.

