Duodenoscopes Market 2025: Key Trends, Driving factors and Growth Rate Analysis

1st October, 2018- Duodenoscopes Market is basically a flexible instrument consisting of lighted tubes that are being inserted via the mouth, throat, and stomach to visually examine the top of the small intestine. They are generally employed during ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) procedures. The objective behind the invention of this device was to diagnose the diseases related to pancreas and bile ducts with the assistance of fluoroscopic imaging procedure. It has been observed that in the U.S each year these devices are being utilized extensively in more than 500,000 gastrointestinal procedures. They are used as a minimally invasive method than conventional surgery to remove fluids from biliary and pancreatic ducts that are actually obstructed by cancerous tumors, gallstones, and the other gastrointestinal conditions. The Duodenoscopes are considered as more complex devices when compared to the other Duodenoscopes as they are more strenuous and difficult to use for the cleaning and disinfecting. These devices have a major role to play when it comes to the treatment of patients.

Top Key Manufacturers of Duodenoscopes market are :-

Olympus

Fujifilm

Hoya (Pentax)

Duodenoscopes Market by Product Type:

Fiber Duodenoscope

Electronic Duodenoscope

Duodenoscopes Market by Applications:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Geographical Analysis of Duodenoscopes Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Evidences show that some of the patients have been transmitted with hospital born as well as other infectious agents, comprising many other antibiotic drug-resistant infections. FDA has been working constantly towards the reinforcement of cleaning and disinfection protocols of complex duodenoscopes devices and their main intention is to enhance the patient’s benefit and reduce the safety risks involved. American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has lately come up with professional experts in the fields of epidemiology, infection control and endoscopy. Other than that FDA and CDC representatives, clinics that practiced epidemics and device manufacturers have also successfully emerged. The objectives that are being laid down by these associations include confirming current FDA and industry guidelines for cleaning duodenoscopes and identifying the gaps in knowledge and the issues to address going onward. Segmentation on the basis of product type spans Flexible Video Dueodenoscopes, and Flexible Non- Video Dueodenoscopes. Segmentation on the basis of End User type spans Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Pediatric Centers.

Recently, the procedures are applicable in an outpatient facility like the clinics and ambulatory surgical centers owing to the spread of infection of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) bacteria through duodenoscopes. Factors like increasing incidences of pancreatic, bile duct cancer tumors and various gastrointestinal conditions are playing a major role in contributing to the actual growth of the duodenoscopes market globally. In addition to that, other major factors that are compelling the growth of the market include increase in FDA activities, the rise in the number of CDC representatives and manufactures, and their partnership in detecting the reasons and risk factors for the transmission of such infectious agents with duodenoscopes and further coming up with new ways to minimize the patient’s exposure.

