Automotive Ignition Coil market estimated to be valued at US$ 2,460.9 Mn by 2026

Research Report Insights delivers key insights on the global automotive ignition coil market in its latest report titled ‘Automotive Ignition Coil Market by 2026.’ The long-term outlook on the global automotive ignition coil market remains positive, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2016 – 2026). Among product types, the pencil ignition coil segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Global sales of automotive ignition coil is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,460.9 Mn by the end of 2016. APEJ is estimated to account for a value share of 41.0% in the global automotive ignition coil market by 2016 end and it is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Research Report Insights throws lights on drivers and restraints likely to impact the market during the forecast period.

Automotive ignition coil is an induction coil in a vehicle’s ignition system that converts the low voltage of battery into thousands of voltage required to produce an electric spark for igniting the mixture of air and gasoline. The automotive ignition coils are also known as spark coils. Ignition coil plays an important role in smooth and efficient operation of the engine. On the macroeconomic scale, the demand for automotive ignition coil is driven by the growth of per-capita income, urbanization and population. Also, rising automotive production and vehicle parc, stringent fuel efficiency and emission control norms are the key reasons driving the growth of global automotive ignition coil market. Automotive ignition coil market anticipated to register a value CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2026.

However, the global ignition coil market is expected to face some challenges. Increasing demand for vehicles which do not require ignition coil is one of the major challenge identified in the market. This factor is expected to impact the sales of automotive ignition coils over the coming years. On the other hand, new product development and strategic partnerships with OEMs are the major reasons providing the significant growth opportunities over the forecast period

Segmentation analysis

The automotive ignition coil market is segmented on the basis of product type into can-type ignition coil, electronic distributor coil, double spark coil, pencil ignition coil, ignition coil rail and others. Among product types, the pencil ignition coil segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market in terms of value over the forecast period.

Pencil ignition coils are the coils which can be directly mounted on the spark plug. There is no requirement of ignition cables for this type of coils. The electronic distributor coil segment is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 143.1 Mn between 2016 and 2026

Ignition coil rail segment is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 186.9 Mn between 2016 and 2026

Regional market projections

APEJ is the leading market for automotive ignition coils accounting for over 41.0% market share in terms of revenue in the global automotive ignition coil market by the end of 2016. China is expected to hold dominant revenue share in the APEJ automotive ignition coil market over the forecast period. The APEJ automotive ignition coil market is projected to hold significant market share in terms of value in the global automotive ignition coil market over the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Sales of automotive ignition coil in the APEJ market is expected to increase to 66,064 ‘000 Units by 2026 end from 41,951 ‘000 Units in 2016.

Vendor insights

The report highlights some of the key companies operating in the global automotive ignition coil market such as, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Ludwigsburg GmbH, Valeo SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Standard Motor Products, Marshall Electric Corp, and AcDelco

