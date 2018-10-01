Acute Sinusitis Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

Global Acute Sinusitis Market Overview

Acute sinusitis causes inflammation and swelling of cavities around the nasal passage. It is mostly caused by the common cold. Nasal obstruction, drainage of a thick, yellow or greenish discharge and pain, tenderness, and swelling around the nose, eyes, and forehead are the major symptoms of acute sinusitis. Other symptoms of the disease are ear pressure, bad breath, headache, cough, aching in your upper jaw and teeth, fatigue, and fever. The complications due to acute sinusitis are found to be less common. However, chronic sinusitis, meningitis, partial or complete loss of sense of smell, and vision problems are some of the major complications.

The market for acute sinusitis is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of sinusitis across the globe and the increasing demand for diagnostic services. Additionally, technologically advancement and development in healthcare are also the factors driving the market growth. However, there is a need to create awareness about the disease and its diagnosis, especially, in the developing countries.

The global acute sinusitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global market are Sanofi (France), Abbott (U.S.), Bayer AG (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Merck & Co, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc (U.K), Reddy’s Lab (India), Novartis AG (Germany), and others.

Intended Audience

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Medical research laboratories

• Research and Development (R&D) companies

• Market research and consulting service providers

• Potential investors

Global Acute Sinusitis Market — Regional Analysis

The acute sinusitis market is increasing in the Americas owing to rise in the number of patients suffering from sinusitis and increasing emphasis on preventive care. In the U.S., the disease condition is found to be prevalent among the adult population. Furthermore, the increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic devices and the presence of major market players influence the growth of the market.

In Europe, the major contributors to the market growth are Germany, France, and the U.K. There has also been an increase in healthcare expenditure, thereby influencing the use of healthcare services for diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

In Asia Pacific, the prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases in on the rise from the last few years. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for cost-effective solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases including the medications for the treatment of acute rhinitis.

In the Middle East and Africa, there is an increase in the demand for specialty diagnostic services and the developing healthcare system also drives the growth of the market. In Africa, the demand for diagnosis and treatment of acute as well as chronic diseases is increasing, which is fueling the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global acute sinusitis market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into nasal endoscopy, imaging test, laboratory test, and allergy testing. The imaging test is further segmented into CT scan and MRI.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into saline nasal spray, nasal corticosteroids, decongestant, OTC pain relievers, allergy shots, antibiotics, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research centers, and others.

