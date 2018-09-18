Watch the Perth Wildcats Live When You Purchase Klingspor Products at Alphaweld Supply Group

Alphaweld Supply Group is an Australian supplier of welding tools and equipment. From 1st September to 30th November, the company is hosting a unique Klingspor promotion for clients who purchase $150 worth of Klingspor Abrasives products from them.

[Canning Vale, 18/09/2018] – Lucky winners get a chance to watch the Perth Wildcats play live at the Perth Arena in October, November and December. Just purchase Klingspor Products at Alphaweld Supply Group.

Conditions of entry

Following are the conditions of contest entry:

• To join the contest, Alphaweld Supply Group customers must purchase Klingspor Abrasives products worth $150 +GST. One order is equivalent to one entry.

• Multiple entries are allowed.

• Winners can select two people to join them to the game. If the winner cannot attend the match on the set date, they can nominate three other individuals from the same company to take their place.

• The winner reserves the right not to accept the prize if it infringes on their company policy. The prize will then be redrawn.

• Winners will be notified through phone and their names will be posted on the company’s social media networks.

Fixture dates

Alphaweld will be drawing names each month in September, October and November. The winner for each month will watch the Wildcats games a month after their draw date, as follows:

• 20 October

• 9 November

• 14 December

Contest winners are not allowed to choose an alternate match date.

What winners will receive

• Three corporate box seats in the Perth Arena

• Complimentary pre-game drinks

• Platter meals and drinks during the game

• Post-game meet-and-greet with Perth Wildcats (subject to availability)

More contest details are available on Alphaweld’s official promotion page.

Klingspor Abrasives products on sale

Select Klingspor cutting discs have marked-down prices on the Alphaweld website. Interested parties may visit their Current Specials page for more information.

About Alphaweld

Alphaweld Supply Group is a leading supplier of high-performance welding supplies and equipment in Western Australia.

Learn more about Alphaweld by visiting https://www.alphaweld.com.au.