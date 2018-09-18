Process Automation & Instrumentation Market 2018 Comprehensive Research Study and Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Scenario

Process Automation & Instrumentation (SDP) simulates the process of human thoughts into a computerized model. This is a self-learning technology which uses the gestures, patterns recognition, data mining, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to act like a human brain. Industries are using Process Automation & Instrumentation with big data analytics to get the better and accurate output.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5511

Technology giants such ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.). ABB Ltd., a prominent player in process automation and instrumentation market, manufactures DCS products, solutions, and services for continuous or batch process industries, infrastructure, energy, and utilities and deliver service in collaborative control rooms. Emerson Electric Co. a key player in the process automation and instrumentation market as adopt main automation contractor (MAC), which is responsible for providing automation technologies and services for the entire project. The MAC approach made managing the overall project much easier for the employees. It simplified sourcing, avoided integration headaches, provided clear lines of communication and accountability, and enabled Emerson’s automation expertise and their project management experience, tools, and resources.

The major factors driving the growth of the Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is the increase in adoption of IoT technology across various industrial domains, growing strict regulation and compliance in process industries and to improvise production efficiency and minimize operating cost. However, aspects such as the failure rate of the instrument, the vulnerability of instrument breakage are high during critical working condition and uncertainty of breakdown.

The global process automation & instrumentation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

The global process automation & instrumentation market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that the North America region accounts for the largest share in the global Process Automation & Instrumentation market. Owing to technological advancement, a well-established industrial area and the rising investment by the U.S. government across chemical & petrochemical industry is aiding the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing owing to the presence of oil refineries in some countries, but the region has experienced a low market value.

Segments:

The global process automation & instrumentation market is segmented by instrument, solution, and end-user. The instrument segment consists of field instrument, control valve, and analyzer. Field instrument segment is further sub-segmented into pressure, temperature, level, humidity. The control valve segment consists of the valve body, actuator, and others. The analyzer consists of pH analyzer conductivity analyzer, gas chromatograph, and a liquid chromatograph. The solution segment consists of APC, DCS, HMI, MES, PLC, safety automation & SCADA. The end-user segment consists of chemicals, energy & power, food & beverages, metals & mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, water & wastewater, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global process automation & instrumentation market: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Metso Corporation (Finland).

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Original Instrument Manufacturers

Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Process automation & instrumentation manufacturers

End users of process industries

Automation consultants

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/process-automation-instrumentation-market-5511

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, 2017-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Instrument

FIGURE 8 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size By Instrument, 2017

FIGURE 9 Share Of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market By Instrument, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 10 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size By Price Analysis, 2017

FIGURE 11 Share Of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market By Price Analysis, 2017 TO 2023

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com