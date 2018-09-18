50LANGUAGES LLC releases new and improved Android learning app “STEPS in 50 languages”

New Smyrna Beach, FL, September 2018 – Following the success of the learning app “Learn 50 Languages”, which got 8 million downloads on the Play Store, 50Languages released their best and newly improved free Android app “STEPS in 50 Languages”.

The “STEPS in 50 Languages” still contains all the features of the old app but with a new guided mode. This new guided mode will help learners progress from one step to the next.

50languages contains 100 lessons that provide learners with a basic vocabulary. If the learner has prior knowledge of the language, it is recommended that they take a placement test. This placement test gives them the freedom to choose where they want to start the learning process. Learners can also save their progress throughout the steps. The app also has a “Practice Menu” for learners to practice the content of each lesson. The alphabet and the numbers in different languages can be also learned in “STEPS in 50 Languages”.

The newest version gives learners a course certificate after completing 50 or 100 lessons. With this app users can learn over 50 languages like Afrikaans, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish or Turkish through their native language!

“STEPS in 50 Languages” will help you learn and fluently speak short sentences in real-world situations in no time. Download it from the Google Play Store, at,

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mobi.steps.fiftylanguages and start learning in a fun way.

50Languages LLC’s mission statement: “All people should be able to learn any world language for free. Free learning is a human right!” That’s why we offer apps with 100 free lessons in over 50 languages and more than 3000 language combinations. Just try it and refresh your language skills!

50LANGUAGES LLC

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 USA

http://www.50languages.com/