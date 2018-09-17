UK Auto Glass Market In-detail Analysis & Forecast 2018: Radiant Insights, Inc

The global Auto Glass market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

UK plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Auto Glass development status and future trend in UK, focuses on top players in UK, also splits Auto Glass by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in UK market include



Asahi Glass

Central Glass America

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

PPG Industries

Xinyi Glass Holdings

Duratuf Glass

Corning, Inc

Guardian Glass

Webasto

Magna International

Fuyao Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Special Function Glass

On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

UK Auto Glass Market Research Report 2018

1 Auto Glass Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Auto Glass

1.2 Classification of Auto Glass by Product Category

1.2.1 UK Auto Glass Sales (K MT) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 UK Auto Glass Sales (K MT) Market Share by Type in 2017

1.2.3 Laminated Glass

1.2.4 Tempered Glass

1.2.5 Special Function Glass

1.3 UK Auto Glass Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 UK Auto Glass Sales (K MT) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.4 UK Revenue and Sales of Auto Glass (2013-2025)

1.4.1 UK Auto Glass Sales (K MT) and Growth Rate (%)(2013-2025)

1.4.2 UK Auto Glass Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%)(2013-2025)

2 UK Auto Glass Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

2.1 UK Auto Glass Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) of Key Players/Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 UK Auto Glass Revenue and Share by Players/Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 UK Auto Glass Average Price (USD/MT) by Players/Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 UK Auto Glass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 UK Auto Glass Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 UK Auto Glass Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Manufacturers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in UK Market

2.5 UK Players/Manufacturers Auto Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

