Intelligent Power Module Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Intelligent Power Module Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Intelligent Power Module Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Intelligent Power Module.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Intelligent Power Module Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Intelligent Power Module Market are ROHM Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Future Electronics Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Semikron, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., Powerex Inc., Vincotech GmbH, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. According to report the global intelligent power module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to drive the intelligent power module market. Additionally, increase in demand for modular power solution in the renewable energy application and Increasing need for high power density and consistently rising need for intelligent power module in the railway traction motor is driving the growth of the market. However, grid faults in power semiconductor devices and reduction in size of IGBT modules are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the factors such as enhancement of power infrastructure and growing focus towards renewable power sources and high growth potential of electric vehicles are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the global intelligent power module market.

Segments Covered

The report on global intelligent power module market covers segments such as current rating, voltage rating, power device and vertical. The current rating segments include up to 100a, 101a–600a and above 600a. On the basis of voltage rating the global intelligent power module market is categorized into up to 600v, 1,200v, above 1 and 200v. Furthermore, on the basis of power device the intelligent power module market is segmented as IGBT-based IPM and MOSFET-based IPM. On the basis of vertical the intelligent power module market is segmented as industrial and consumer.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global intelligent power module market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of intelligent power module market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the intelligent power module market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the intelligent power module market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

